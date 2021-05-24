FEMA vaccine clinics open for two more weeks in rural parts of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks are coming off, life is slowly getting back to our pre-pandemic normal, but only for those who are vaccinated.

“It’s just a matter of trying to convince people there’s nothing harmful about the vaccine. And that it’s a good idea to go ahead and get the vaccine. Then you’ll be free to do a little more with your life than you have been for a more than a year,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist, Nate Custer.

And if you still need your first or second dose, FEMA is bringing the vaccine to you.

“People often because of their jobs and family obligations, obligations at home and in their communities, cannot drive a long distance to get the vaccination,” Custer said.

Which is why FEMA representative Custer said they not only started a vaccine clinic in downtown London, but are also taking mobile clinics through areas like Harlan, Somerset and Corbin.

“It’s going to put people, the ones I’ve spoken to after getting the shots, in a good frame of mind. Feeling a little positive about all they’ve gone through after this year.”

Custer said they hope easing of mask restrictions for vaccinated people will encourage those who have been hesitant to get the shot since the beginning.

“Obviously there has been a reduction in the number of people coming in since the early rush a couple of months ago.”

Here’s a list of locations and dates for upcoming mobile clinics, all open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1)Tuesday, May 25: 201 South Harlan Street 9

2) Thursday, May 27: The Center for Rural Development in Somerset and Cumberland Falls State Park in Corbin

3) Friday, May 28: First Baptist Church, 226 School Street East Bernstadt

4) Saturday, May 29: Levi Jackson State Park in London and Wendell H. Ford Airport

You do not have to have an appointment to get your shot at any of these sites.

If you only get your first dose at the FEMA clinics, they will help you set up an appointment for your second dose elsewhere.

