Gov. Beshear reports 263 new COVID-19 cases; 2.61% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 263 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 456,053 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.61% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 47 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, and one new audit death. That brings the state total to 6,720.

As of Monday, 343 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 101 are in the ICU, and 71 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 1,989,841 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

