Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy start with a cooler finish

There is some changing coming our way.
There is some changing coming our way.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely run well above normal again for the first part of the week.

Our big ridge of high pressure will keep things very calm for the first part of the week. This big push of the mid and upper 80s will run the show for a couple of days. A little more humidity will be hanging around. This will make for some uncomfortable conditions.

A front enters the region later this week. Showers & thunderstorms will begin to invade by Thursday. I think we could begin to see some scattered stuff by Wednesday, but the bulk of it will come around on Thursday. This front will slip through the region and bring in some much cooler air. We have a shot at keeping Memorial Day Weekend temps down in the 70s. This would be perfect holiday weather.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Seniors get their pictures taken as they head into prom.
Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking changing conditions this week
Sunday Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Toasty temps to end the weekend
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast