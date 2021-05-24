Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy start with a cooler finish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely run well above normal again for the first part of the week.

Our big ridge of high pressure will keep things very calm for the first part of the week. This big push of the mid and upper 80s will run the show for a couple of days. A little more humidity will be hanging around. This will make for some uncomfortable conditions.

A front enters the region later this week. Showers & thunderstorms will begin to invade by Thursday. I think we could begin to see some scattered stuff by Wednesday, but the bulk of it will come around on Thursday. This front will slip through the region and bring in some much cooler air. We have a shot at keeping Memorial Day Weekend temps down in the 70s. This would be perfect holiday weather.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

