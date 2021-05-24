Advertisement

Kentucky caregiver sentenced in abuse of vulnerable adult

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a vulnerable adult at a Kentucky care facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office says 39-year-old Daniel L. Wright II was convicted of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and sentenced Thursday.

He will also be placed on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry, a resource that agencies can use while screening potential employees.

Prosecutors say Wright was working at a Pulaski County facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in May 2019 when he was accused of repeatedly kicking a “vulnerable adult,” leaving the man with severe injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Seniors get their pictures taken as they head into prom.
Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

There is some changing coming our way.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy start with a cooler finish
Kentucky search warrant task force has 1st meeting
Somerset man dies in motorcycle crash
New 101st Airborne command sergeant major is first woman