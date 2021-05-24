Kentucky caregiver sentenced in abuse of vulnerable adult

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a vulnerable adult at a Kentucky care facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office says 39-year-old Daniel L. Wright II was convicted of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and sentenced Thursday.

He will also be placed on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry, a resource that agencies can use while screening potential employees.

Prosecutors say Wright was working at a Pulaski County facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in May 2019 when he was accused of repeatedly kicking a “vulnerable adult,” leaving the man with severe injuries.

