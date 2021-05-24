Advertisement

Kentucky search warrant task force has 1st meeting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A panel tasked with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky is holding its first meeting.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Search Warrant Task Force meeting in Frankfort on Monday would be open to the public and livestreamed on his YouTube page.

Cameron announced the formation of the task force in January, nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.

Cameron said the panel aims to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants.

