Kentucky’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest winner is national finalist

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington student is one of the national finalists for the 2021 Doodle for Google competition.

Milo Golding is representing Kentucky in the competition.

He is a student at Lexington Christian Academy.

If Milo wins, his artwork will be featured on Google’s website.

He will also get a $30,000 scholarship.

You can vote for Milo here in the Grades 10-12 category.

LCA junior Milo Golding received a surprise visit at his family’s home this past Saturday from Google’s “Doodle for...

Posted by Lexington Christian Academy on Monday, May 10, 2021

