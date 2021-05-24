Law enforcement delivers food boxes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement members delivered food to those in need in Lexington Monday.

It was all part of a partnership between the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington Police Department, and God’s Pantry Food Bank. They started delivering the food boxes on the first Monday in May. Three weeks later, the group met up in a different neighborhood.

“Our mission is to solve hunger, and this is how we solve hunger; by going out in neighborhoods and delivering food boxes,” said Mary Alice Daniels, God’s Pantry Food Bank’s Programs Community Developer.

Each week, law enforcement chooses a neighborhood they see in need. Then, they deliver the food boxes, which God’s Pantry supplies.

“When the COVID 19 pandemic started last year, the sheriff’s department reached out and said, ‘what can we do to help you.’” Daniels said. “I said ‘we need to to get food to people’s houses.”

Daniels said more than 200 households would be getting a box.

“We hope that that can provide 4-6 days worth of food for each household,” she said.

God’s Pantry officials said they want to do something similar to this program in June, but the details are still being worked on.

All throughout May Sheriff’s Deputies and Lexington Police have gone door to door handing out these food boxes to people in need. Officials from God’s Pantry say the partnership has done a lot to being needed food to people during the hard times. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/oEf779IZyN — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 24, 2021

