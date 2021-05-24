Advertisement

Lincoln County school leaders reflect on challenging year

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County High School’s principal reflected on a challenging school year on Monday.

The county school district ends its school year Friday, May 28. It will close the books on what has been a crazy year.

But high school principal Mike Godbey said it had taught educators a lot about themselves and their adaptability.

About 300 of the high school’s 1.100 students learned all year virtually. That option will be available next year as well.

From academics to athletics, teachers, children, and families all did a lot of adapting over the past year.

“Kids are adaptive. Kids are resilient. For some, it’s been harder than others,” Godbey said. “Kids live in a digital world. They have adapted to really well.”

Godbey said while the virtual option will be available next year, it will be under a more strict format.

