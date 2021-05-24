Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man driving to work on Monday was shot at and the bullet barely missed his head.

We’re told it happened around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Whispering Hills Drive in Lexington.

The driver of a pickup truck tells us while on his way to work, a group of kids started yelling at him and the next thing he knew, he heard a shot.

The bullet went through the back of the pickup, through the ceiling and out the front windshield. The bullet almost hit the driver in the head.

The man told WKYT that he feels blessed the bullet missed him.

Police are working to find the shooter. The driver said his arm is burning because the bullet grazed it.

