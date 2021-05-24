NAACP concerned about selection process for new Fayette County superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is set to introduce its top candidates for superintendent.

However, there is some concern about how the process is playing out.

The district is working to replace Manny Caulk, who died unexpectedly in December.

A committee privately shared its picks with school leaders last week. We’ll hear those names for the first time at Monday night’s board meeting.

Tuesday, a select number of Fayette County students will interview each candidate.

The district will also host public forums Wednesday and Thursday. Parents can submit questions through the email sent out to families.

The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is criticizing the school district’s nomination process. The group is pushing for in-person meetings with the superintendent candidates and key community members.

They also want the district to extend the final stage of the search process from one week to two.

Fayette County is now a majority-minority district. That means most of the students identify as a minority.

“Everyone in Lexington is affected by this decision because our kids are the ones that are you know experiencing some of the crime,” said Shambra Mulder, NAACP Education Chair. “If you think about some of the violence in our community our kids are just really needing some mental health support at this time, and we just expect more.”

We will be monitoring Monday night’s school board meeting and we’ll keep you updated.

