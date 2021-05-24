Advertisement

NAACP concerned about selection process for new Fayette County superintendent

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is set to introduce its top candidates for superintendent.

However, there is some concern about how the process is playing out.

The district is working to replace Manny Caulk, who died unexpectedly in December.

A committee privately shared its picks with school leaders last week. We’ll hear those names for the first time at Monday night’s board meeting.

Tuesday, a select number of Fayette County students will interview each candidate.

The district will also host public forums Wednesday and Thursday. Parents can submit questions through the email sent out to families.

The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is criticizing the school district’s nomination process. The group is pushing for in-person meetings with the superintendent candidates and key community members.

They also want the district to extend the final stage of the search process from one week to two.

Fayette County is now a majority-minority district. That means most of the students identify as a minority.

“Everyone in Lexington is affected by this decision because our kids are the ones that are you know experiencing some of the crime,” said Shambra Mulder, NAACP Education Chair. “If you think about some of the violence in our community our kids are just really needing some mental health support at this time, and we just expect more.”

We will be monitoring Monday night’s school board meeting and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Seniors get their pictures taken as they head into prom.
Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

Law enforcement delivers food boxes in Lexington
It was a challenging school year for everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln County school leaders reflect on challenging year
A student at Lexington Christian Academy needs your help winning a national competition.
Kentucky’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest winner is national finalist
Law enforcement delivers food boxes in Lexington
Law enforcement delivers food boxes in Lexington