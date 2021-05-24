Advertisement

New 101st Airborne command sergeant major is first woman

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The first woman to become command sergeant major of a U.S. Army division will step into that role this week in Kentucky.

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker.

The 101st says the ceremony takes place Thursday at Fort Campbell. Lt. Col. Kari McEwen says Knapp is the first in the division to lead men and women at every level.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the division Facebook page.

