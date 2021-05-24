Advertisement

Fatal plane crash in Breathitt County near Vancleve

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FROZEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Troopers, KSP, and Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed a plane crashed in the Frozen community of Breathitt County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in a field at the junction of KY-1812 and KY-378.

Maco Deaton, Chairman of the Julian Carroll Airport in Jackson City says the FAA out of Indianapolis contacted the airport around 2 p.m. to say that a small aircraft went off the radar in Breathitt County.

KSP was then notified and found the scene on Blanton Bridge Branch road near the Frozen Creek area of Vancleve community.

At the moment, no public roads are impacted by this crash.

KSP has the scene closed off as they work to investigate the scene.

Trooper Matt Gayheart confirms the accident was fatal, and the Breathitt County Coroner has been called to the scene.

He adds there is still no known cause for the plane crash.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

