Police officers buy basketball goal for children in Georgetown neighborhood

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Children in one Georgetown neighborhood now have another option for some summertime fun, thanks to some police officers.

According to a Facebook post, while out on a call over the weekend, officers noticed several children playing outside. The post says Officer Slone and Officer Evans decided to get the kids a basketball and a basketball goal.

The officers were able to get the items at a discount at Rural King and then other officers helped bring them to the kids.

Police say everyone had fun and the kids surprised the officers with their serious basketball skills.

