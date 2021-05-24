Somerset man dies in motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday, May 23 just before four in the afternoon.

Kentucky State Troopers were called in to help the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

Troopers were able to determine 59-year-old James Howard, from Somerset was riding a motorcycle on north KY11 in the Woolum Community.

According to KSP, he was somehow involved in a single vehicle accident, when the motorcycle went off the roadway and hit a rock embankment.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead.

KSP is in charge of this collision investigation.

