Activists, protesters plan George Floyd memorial in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The courthouse in downtown Lexington became the meeting point for members of the group LPD Accountability and hundreds of others ready to protest police brutality and racial injustice last year.

It became the setting for the 59-straight nights of protests that were sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets, chanting, holding signs, and ultimately demanding change.

We talked to whole families who came out together to protest, faith leaders who told us they felt called to be a part of the movement, and countless others who each had their own reasons for coming downtown, but who were united in their actions.

Nationally known names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were top of mind for many protesters, but the group was also calling for transparency here locally after incidents with the Lexington Police Department.

Unlike other cities, protests here in Lexington remained mostly peaceful.

Tuesday evening, that same group that led protests a year ago with gather again. They plan to hold a memorial for George Floyd in front of the Lexington Police Department.

