Advertisement

Activists, protesters plan George Floyd memorial in downtown Lexington

By Shelby Smithson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The courthouse in downtown Lexington became the meeting point for members of the group LPD Accountability and hundreds of others ready to protest police brutality and racial injustice last year.

It became the setting for the 59-straight nights of protests that were sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets, chanting, holding signs, and ultimately demanding change.

We talked to whole families who came out together to protest, faith leaders who told us they felt called to be a part of the movement, and countless others who each had their own reasons for coming downtown, but who were united in their actions.

Nationally known names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were top of mind for many protesters, but the group was also calling for transparency here locally after incidents with the Lexington Police Department.

Unlike other cities, protests here in Lexington remained mostly peaceful.

Tuesday evening, that same group that led protests a year ago with gather again. They plan to hold a memorial for George Floyd in front of the Lexington Police Department.

We’ll have updates from that memorial throughout the night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital

Latest News

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Draxl advances to the Elite Eight
No. 1 seed Liam Draxl wins in three sets, advances to Elite 8
Transy baseball departing for the NCAA Tournament.
Transy baseball gearing up for first NCAA Tournament since 2008
A year after the death of George Floyd, LPD accountability is still pushing for transparency...
Lexington activists call day of action on anniversary of George Floyd’s death