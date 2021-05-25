Appreciation celebration held for emergency crews who helped during historic flooding in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been just over two and a half months since devastating flooding struck Lee County in early March.

Harrowing and historical are two words that come to mind for the flooding that took place in early March but, thanks to first responders, county leaders, and the community, Lee County has been able to get through it together and build back.

As the county continues to work to get back to normal, the community is getting together to thank those who helped save the county.

Tuesday was a day of celebration at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville as they thanked all the work done by several community organizations that helped them and many others during the devastating flooding.

The Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center held an Appreciation Celebration this afternoon to thank first responders, county officials, and their own staff for all of the hard work during the early March flooding. I’ll have the story on @WKYT at 4 & 5:30 pic.twitter.com/dFFTA0tsoJ — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) May 25, 2021

Everyone from Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill, to Search and Rescue Captain Tyler Phillips, and many others were recognized for their work in saving lives and helping the county rebuild and get back to some normalcy.

“There is nothing we could ever do to repay these people for what they did for us,” said Kaye Wilson, CEO Lee County Care & Rehab. “Not only for us, but for our people we take care of who are like our family. They mean very much more to me than just a patient. So, whatever we could do for them will never be thanks enough.”

Leaders say they are also very thankful for all of the volunteers that came flooding in when disaster struck because without the community coming together they may not be where they are now.

Everyone at Tuesday’s celebration was also entered into a raffle for prizes as another way to help show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication put in by everyone during the disaster.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.