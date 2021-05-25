Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping this finds each of you well as you travel down the highway of life. As we continue with our run of summertime temps, we are seeing the beginning of a change blowing in out there today as isolated storms kick in. This is a sign of things to come as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region, bringing much cooler air by the holiday weekend.

Temps today are back into the middle and upper 80s with a local 90 showing up for areas with those hotter skewed thermometers. As humidity levels inch up a bit, we will also see a few showers and storms try to pop, but this action isn’t terribly widespread.

A threat for showers and storms will then increase into Wednesday and a few strong storms will be possible by late in the day. Some of those storms may be strong or severe.

Thursday finds a potent system working toward the region from the west and northwest. The setup ahead of this means temps rebound into the mid and upper 80s again on a gusty southwest wind. Given the trajectory of this, we will have to watch for some strong to severe storms by Thursday night and early Friday. Gusty showers and storms would then linger through late Friday.

This ushers in much cooler air for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs may struggle to get to 70 on Saturday with lows in the 40s for Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
NAACP concerned about selection process for new Fayette County superintendent

Latest News

Showers & storms will lead to cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Change blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Changes are coming soon
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes On The Way
Pattern becomes a little more active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast