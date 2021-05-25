Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping this finds each of you well as you travel down the highway of life. As we continue with our run of summertime temps, we are seeing the beginning of a change blowing in out there today as isolated storms kick in. This is a sign of things to come as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region, bringing much cooler air by the holiday weekend.

Temps today are back into the middle and upper 80s with a local 90 showing up for areas with those hotter skewed thermometers. As humidity levels inch up a bit, we will also see a few showers and storms try to pop, but this action isn’t terribly widespread.

A threat for showers and storms will then increase into Wednesday and a few strong storms will be possible by late in the day. Some of those storms may be strong or severe.

Thursday finds a potent system working toward the region from the west and northwest. The setup ahead of this means temps rebound into the mid and upper 80s again on a gusty southwest wind. Given the trajectory of this, we will have to watch for some strong to severe storms by Thursday night and early Friday. Gusty showers and storms would then linger through late Friday.

This ushers in much cooler air for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs may struggle to get to 70 on Saturday with lows in the 40s for Sunday morning.

