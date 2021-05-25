Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pretty calm now, but in a couple of days, Conley Bottom Marina will be one of the busiest places in the state of Kentucky.

Memorial Day results in thousands of boaters coming in to spend a long weekend. For those at Conley Bottom Marina, they are still counting their blessings based on what happened here two years ago.

Right before 2019′s Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to summer boating season and the busiest time for a lake marina, Conley Bottom’s store, cafe and offices were destroyed in a major fire.

Wiped out was the entire inventory of new items to be sold as boaters came down for the holiday weekend. But they still managed to open and be able to rent out all their pontoons and recreational boats. A year later, a new store was finished after a year of construction.

“My thoughts are just, God is amazing. It’s so amazing we have come this far. When we started two years ago we didn’t know where we would be, we are so blessed to have this building completed and to be able to operate our business,” said Amber Rector with the marina.

And that construction is still ongoing. That cafe, which will be a full scale restaurant, is still not finished. We’re told when it is done it will have an incredible view of the lake.

Last year Lake Cumberland marina operators told us that with fewer people traveling long distances in the pandemic, more people came to the lake. They believe a lot of that will continue this year.

