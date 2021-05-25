Advertisement

Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks

Conley Bottom is still recovering as another busy summer season approaches, and they’re looking...
Conley Bottom is still recovering as another busy summer season approaches, and they’re looking forward to a season filled with less adversity this year.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pretty calm now, but in a couple of days, Conley Bottom Marina will be one of the busiest places in the state of Kentucky.

Memorial Day results in thousands of boaters coming in to spend a long weekend. For those at Conley Bottom Marina, they are still counting their blessings based on what happened here two years ago.

Right before 2019′s Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to summer boating season and the busiest time for a lake marina, Conley Bottom’s store, cafe and offices were destroyed in a major fire.

Wiped out was the entire inventory of new items to be sold as boaters came down for the holiday weekend. But they still managed to open and be able to rent out all their pontoons and recreational boats. A year later, a new store was finished after a year of construction.

“My thoughts are just, God is amazing. It’s so amazing we have come this far. When we started two years ago we didn’t know where we would be, we are so blessed to have this building completed and to be able to operate our business,” said Amber Rector with the marina.

And that construction is still ongoing. That cafe, which will be a full scale restaurant, is still not finished. We’re told when it is done it will have an incredible view of the lake.

Last year Lake Cumberland marina operators told us that with fewer people traveling long distances in the pandemic, more people came to the lake. They believe a lot of that will continue this year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital

Latest News

Man indicted for 2019 Frankfort murder
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations
Harrowing and historical are two words that come to mind for the flooding that took place in...
Appreciation celebration held for emergency crews who helped during historic flooding in Lee County
After being closed the past year, the Lexington Opera House will open for in-person...
In-person performances at Lexington Opera House resume in July