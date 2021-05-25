Advertisement

Duffy signs free agent deal with Denver

Former Wildcat went undrafted in 2021
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky All-American punter Max Duffy has signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos, the team reported on Monday.

Duffy, the Ray Guy Award winner in 2019, went undrafted last month in the NFL Draft.

Duffy, 28 and a native of Australia, led the nation in punting in 2019 with a 48.1 yards per punt average.

Prior to playing at Kentucky, Duffy spent two years in the the Australian Rules Football League.

