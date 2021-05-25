Advertisement

Employees from Clark Material Handling lend helping hand in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees from Clark Material Handling lent a helping hand at Ashland Terrace Retirement Home in Lexington.

Employees painted benches, fixed shutters, and power washed. There are chores that need to be done at Ashland Terrace, and the employees were ready for the job.

“There’s always too much to do and too little time, so having a group that can come in and helps not only with the timepiece but also paying for the materials is truly amazing, especially for a small non-profit like ours,” said Kelly Webber, Executive Director of Ashland Terrace.

Webber said the partnership with the retirement home and Clark Material Handling started a couple of years ago. She said it has made a big impact, and not just through the physical repairs done around the home.

“Just like any homeowner, we have an ongoing list of projects with an aging home and property,” Webber said.

She said being able to call and set up a time for volunteers to come out has taken a weight off her shoulders.

“It’s truly amazing to be able to have a list and to call Alan and his crew from Clark and say, ‘do you have a day coming up where you can get some volunteers together,’ and he will say ‘sure, send me the list, and we’ll get it on the calendar.’” Webber said.

Alan Sutherland, Public Relations Manager for Clark Material Handling, said the workers are happy to help.

“We come to Ashland Terrace to do work for them, but really we get the benefit,” he said.

