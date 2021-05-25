Ethan the dog chooses limited-edition treat to benefit Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lovable dog who defied odds and fully recovered after being left for dead in January will now adorn a limited-edition treat helping the non-profit organization that cared for him.

Ethan the dog will soon be featured on a new limited-edition treat sold at all Kentucky and Indiana Feeders Supply stores, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society.

The treat was announced in an Instagram video Monday afternoon, with Ethan giving a taste test to each of the possible flavors of Incredipet dog biscuits.

While Ethan and Feeders Supply agreed that all of the treats were tasty, the winning flavor would be “Salmon and Sweet Potato.”

The new limited-edition treat will be available starting in July.

