Family, friends and colleagues bid farewell to longtime Perry County first responder

An American flag lays draped across Stidham's casket at Stidham Cemetery.
An American flag lays draped across Stidham's casket at Stidham Cemetery.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following his sudden death Friday, a day of remembrance was held for one of Eastern Kentucky’s favorite first responders.

“He was a friend of this community and you just can’t replace men like him, what he done all hours of the night,” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said. “He’d get up to answer those calls. People sick, car wrecks and I think he had a good send-off.”

Hundreds of friends, family and colleagues of Ben Stidham gathered on Monday to wish him goodbye. Officials said that the emptiness he leaves behind will be difficult to overcome.

“It just leaves a void that you know, that we can’t fill,” Engle said. “And just hopefully someone else will try to step in and, and fill that gap.”

The somber occasion did not stop those close to Stidham from remembering him fondly through a service that featured a final salute, plenty of stories and one last call of duty.

“It shows you how much that he meant to this county and this community and we’ll sorely miss him,” Engle said.

Stidham’s nephew Christian, who is currently a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, said that the support that they have received in the last week has been profound.

“In the time after his passing, the community has been great,” Stidham said. “We have had every need met and I just want to thank the community from the bottom of my heart and for the rest of my family.”

