Advertisement

Help available with eviction protection expiring soon

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Richard Moloney, Jarred Paull
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Richard Moloney, Jarred Paull
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think homelessness, people living on the streets or in shelters come to mind. But an upcoming end to an eviction moratorium could leave many people who have homes right now wondering where to live.

People with the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative want to make sure renters don’t become homeless when the federal and state moratorium expire.

They say there is help for people struggling to pay rents, so they can stay inside their homes.

We spoke with Jarred Paull and Richard Moloney with the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative to discuss those options folks have:

For more information you can click here to go to the city’s housing stabilization program website, or go here to go to the state’s Health at Home Eviction Relief Fund website.

You can also email housingstabilization@lexingtonky.gov or call 859-280-8424 for more help.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King

Latest News

After a months-long search for a new superintendent, the Fayette County Board of Education says...
WATCH | Fayette Co. School Board announces candidates for new superintendent
Some Kentucky counties are still struggling to encourage people to get vaccinated. Richmond...
WATCH | Richmond mayor encouraging people to get vaccinated as rates inch downward
Ethan the dog will soon be featured on a new limited-edition treat sold at all Kentucky and...
Ethan the dog chooses limited-edition treat to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Social workers, mental health professionals could soon respond to certain 911 calls in Louisville