Help available with eviction protection expiring soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think homelessness, people living on the streets or in shelters come to mind. But an upcoming end to an eviction moratorium could leave many people who have homes right now wondering where to live.

People with the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative want to make sure renters don’t become homeless when the federal and state moratorium expire.

They say there is help for people struggling to pay rents, so they can stay inside their homes.

We spoke with Jarred Paull and Richard Moloney with the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative to discuss those options folks have:

For more information you can click here to go to the city’s housing stabilization program website, or go here to go to the state’s Health at Home Eviction Relief Fund website.

You can also email housingstabilization@lexingtonky.gov or call 859-280-8424 for more help.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.