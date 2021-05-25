Advertisement

In-person performances at Lexington Opera House resume in July

After being closed the past year, the Lexington Opera House will open for in-person performances at the end of July.(Lexington Opera House)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Theater is finally coming back to Lexington for summer 2021.

After being closed the past year, the Lexington Opera House will open for in-person performances at the end of July.

The Lexington Opera House has proved she can withstand the tests of time. Even a global pandemic. Soon these seats will be filled once again for the upcoming show, Concert with the Stars.

The Lexington Theatre Company launched in 2015. and they did it with their annual Concert with the Stars show. So, it seems only fitting performers take their first steps back on the stage in over a year with another performance of the show.

The co-founder of the theater company, Lyndy Franklin Smith, says this show is a celebration of the company and the historic opera house.

Three stars now on Broadway and touring nationally themselves, are coming back to perform. Some on the very stage they first learned about acting and singing to inspire another generation to reach their goals.

“This is what heals us. This is what brings us together as a community. It helps us to explore our humanity. It helps us find the way forward together,” Franklin Smith said. “I think for all of us, post-pandemic, and everything we have been going through the last 14 months, this kind of experience is needed.”

The theatre company will host a virtual workshop for 3rd graders through professionals to learn from the stars up until the show on July 31.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

The opera house will be open to full capacity and masks will be optional during the show.

