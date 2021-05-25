Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Changes are coming soon

Change blows in again
Change blows in again(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This warmer pattern is about to give way to rain and cooler temperatures.

A midweek cold front will be approaching the area by Wednesday. It brings some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. These showers aren’t going to be widespread. You will have a lot of dry time throughout the day. Our outlook for temperatures will run a little cooler because of the shower invasion and the front arriving.

The second front of the week will be the more impressive one. It brings showers, thunderstorms, and a blast of cooler air. Behind this cold front, you will find that highs drop back to normal and even below it. Our next airmass will be rather refreshing. Those daytime highs will run around 75-80 degrees. Overnight temperatures will come in around normal as well.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
NAACP concerned about selection process for new Fayette County superintendent

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes On The Way
Pattern becomes a little more active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
There is some changing coming our way.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy start with a cooler finish
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast