Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Changes are coming soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This warmer pattern is about to give way to rain and cooler temperatures.

A midweek cold front will be approaching the area by Wednesday. It brings some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. These showers aren’t going to be widespread. You will have a lot of dry time throughout the day. Our outlook for temperatures will run a little cooler because of the shower invasion and the front arriving.

The second front of the week will be the more impressive one. It brings showers, thunderstorms, and a blast of cooler air. Behind this cold front, you will find that highs drop back to normal and even below it. Our next airmass will be rather refreshing. Those daytime highs will run around 75-80 degrees. Overnight temperatures will come in around normal as well.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

