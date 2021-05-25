Kentucky sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of their deputies has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Wagner “Buzz” Baskett died Tuesday, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. On Monday, the office announced Baskett had been battling with complications due to COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office arranged a procession route Tuesday morning from Owensboro through to Hardinsburg to be laid to rest. Guests were asked to line up along Highway 60 to pay their respects.

“Deputy Wagner “Buzz” Baskett was a great deputy and a true hero,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office asked for prayers for Baskett’s family and work family during this time.

