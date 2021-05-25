Kentucky’s season ends with 4-1 loss to Florida

HOOVER, Ala. (WKYT) - Kentucky left 14 runners on base and lost to Florida 4-1 Tuesday morning in the opening round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The Wildcats’ (29-23) season is over barring an unlikely at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky went 2-11 with runners in scoring position with the lone RBI coming from John Rhodes. The Wildcats out-hit the Gators 11-5. Defensively, Florida managed to plate three unearned runs after Jacob Young’s leadoff home run. A dropped foul ball in the first inning led to a two-out run and a throwing error on what should have been a routine double play opened the door for two more runs in the fifth after the Cats had closed the gap to 2-1.

UK’s pitchers were mostly excellent with starter Sean Harney allowing four hits and one earned run in 4.1 innings. Senior Daniel Harper relieved him and pitched three scoreless innings in what is likely his final collegiate game.

