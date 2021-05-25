Large drug bust leads to two arrests in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested last week after a large drug bust in Anderson County.

According to court documents, Bruce Chilton and Teresa Smith were charged with drug trafficking.

Police said they saw a vehicle with the two inside speeding on Carolton Drive near U.S. 127.

When police pulled them over, officers said the two appeared very nervous, and Smith initially gave a false name before admitting she was lying.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, where it identified illegal drugs in the vehicle. Upon a search, officers found a box containing 7.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41.5 tablets of suspected Alprazolam, 92.75 grams of suspected fentanyl, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Chilton and Smith said they were transporting the drugs from Lexington to Frankfort.

They were both arrested. Chilton is charged with drug trafficking, delivering drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Smith was charged with drug trafficking, delivering drug paraphernalia, and giving false identification to a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.