Advertisement

Large drug bust leads to two arrests in Anderson County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested last week after a large drug bust in Anderson County.

According to court documents, Bruce Chilton and Teresa Smith were charged with drug trafficking.

Police said they saw a vehicle with the two inside speeding on Carolton Drive near U.S. 127.

When police pulled them over, officers said the two appeared very nervous, and Smith initially gave a false name before admitting she was lying.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, where it identified illegal drugs in the vehicle. Upon a search, officers found a box containing 7.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41.5 tablets of suspected Alprazolam, 92.75 grams of suspected fentanyl, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Chilton and Smith said they were transporting the drugs from Lexington to Frankfort.

They were both arrested. Chilton is charged with drug trafficking, delivering drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Smith was charged with drug trafficking, delivering drug paraphernalia, and giving false identification to a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
NAACP concerned about selection process for new Fayette County superintendent

Latest News

Lexington pediatrician talks about COVID-19 vaccine demand among children
Lexington’s city pools are welcoming swimmers back after being closed last summer due to...
Lexington city pools set to open with reduced capacity, limited hours
Duffy signs free agent deal with Denver
Showers & storms will lead to cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast