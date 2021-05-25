Lexington activists call day of action on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A year after the death of George Floyd, LPD Accountability is still pushing for transparency from the Lexington Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, the group marched to headquarters to file a formal complaint against officers Nicholas Gray and Caleb Wade involved in the Liam Long case.

Police say Long ran from Officer Wade while holding a knife. The young man was hit by Officer Gray, who was in his cruiser responding to the call. According to state law, form 111, which initiates a formal complaint, is needed to discipline an officer. That discipline can range from being reprimanded to being fired.

Members of LPD Accountability and people from the community worked with an officer to fill out form 111. The process took nearly two hours. April Taylor with LPD Accountability doubts there’ll be much change.

“We know that complaints of racism don’t generally garner discipline from the department. We know that problematic officers are given really minuscule discipline and allowed to carry on as if nothing is wrong,” Taylor said.

We’re told that going forward officers Caleb Wade and Nicholas Gray will be notified of the formal complaint. The public integrity unit will investigate the complaint and present their findings to the chief.

The group that headed to police headquarters also spoke to city leaders at today’s work session. The group asked for policy changes regarding public access to formal complaint forms.

