Lexington city pools set to open with reduced capacity, limited hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city pools are welcoming swimmers back after being closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To follow Healthy at Work guidelines, Parks & Recreation says the pools will open with limited capacity and due to staffing shortages, with reduced hours.

Pools will allow customers in on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs will be placed at pool entrances once capacity has been reached and adjusted throughout the day.

“Even though we are at reduced capacity, this still allows for more than 100 people at each pool at any one time. This allows space for plenty of people to enjoy the pool, while still following guidelines and keeping everyone safe,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation.

Healthy at Work occupancy levels for the pools are:

Castlewood – 230

Douglass – 115

Shillito – 255

Southland – 335

Tates Creek – 310

Woodland – 320

“Unfortunately, we’re facing the same staffing shortages other industries across the nation are facing,” said Conrad. “Being a lifeguard is a fun summer job and a big responsibility. It’s a great employment experience where you learn a lot about responsibility and being part of a team.”

Southland, Castlewood and Tates Creek pools hours will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Woodland, Shillito and Douglass pools will be open 1 – 6 p.m. daily. Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek and Woodland pools open Saturday, May 29. Shillito and Douglass pools open Saturday, June 5.

“We hope to increase pool hours as more lifeguards come on board this summer,” Conrad said.

Parks & Recreation is also actively recruiting lifeguards. Interested candidates who are strong swimmers should complete the interest form online at lexingtonky.gov/prjobs.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.