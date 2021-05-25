Lexington Humane Society’s pet drawing fundraiser returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society is brining back it’s popular fundraiser, first started in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, when someone made a donation, the workers at the shelter would draw a picture of the donors pet, all the way from dogs to pigs.

The fundraiser was such a hit, they’re bringing it back for more funding.

You can turn your beloved pet into a priceless piece of art, all while supporting the Lexington Humane Society.

LHS adopts out over 4,000 animals every year and relies heavily on donations to care for all of those animals.

To participate you click this link to complete the form and there’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.

It’s $20 to have the picture emailed back to you and $25 to have it shipped.

