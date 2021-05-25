Advertisement

Man indicted for 2019 Frankfort murder

May. 25, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been indicted in connection with a Frankfort murder from two years ago.

On April 12, 2019, officers say they were called out for a well-being check on Owenton Avenue. When they arrived, police say they found 45-year-old Phillip J. Hellard on the ground unresponsive from a stab wound.

Hellard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday, after an extensive investigation, police say the case was presented to the Franklin Co. Grand Jury which indicted 39-year-old Edward Gravely on a murder charge.

