No. 1 seed Liam Draxl wins in three sets, advances to Elite 8
The UK sophomore beat Tennessee’s Adam Walton.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Down 5-3 in the third and final set, No. 1 seed Liam Draxl won the final four games and beat No. 10 Adam Walton from Tennessee 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tennis Championships.
The Kentucky sophomore will look to advance to the Final Four on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Gabriel Diallo lost to No. 35 William Blumberg of North Carolina.
