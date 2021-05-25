No. 1 seed Liam Draxl wins in three sets, advances to Elite 8

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Down 5-3 in the third and final set, No. 1 seed Liam Draxl won the final four games and beat No. 10 Adam Walton from Tennessee 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tennis Championships.

The Kentucky sophomore will look to advance to the Final Four on Wednesday.

You just can’t get rid of him!



Down 3-5 in the deciding set, No. 1 @liamdraxl fought off two straight match points to claw back for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 10 Adam Walton of Tennessee.



It’s on to the #EliteEight for the sophomore from Newmarket, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/STmRvCNB5R — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 25, 2021

Elsewhere, Gabriel Diallo lost to No. 35 William Blumberg of North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.