No. 1 seed Liam Draxl wins in three sets, advances to Elite 8

The UK sophomore beat Tennessee’s Adam Walton.
Draxl advances to the Elite Eight
Draxl advances to the Elite Eight
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Down 5-3 in the third and final set, No. 1 seed Liam Draxl won the final four games and beat No. 10 Adam Walton from Tennessee 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tennis Championships.

The Kentucky sophomore will look to advance to the Final Four on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Diallo lost to No. 35 William Blumberg of North Carolina.

