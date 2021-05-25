Advertisement

Police searching for missing infant

Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says HPD.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is searching for a three-month-old baby girl who hasn’t been seen in weeks.

According to HPD, Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since approximately May 8, 2021.

Overstreet has blue eyes, dark colored hair with a reddish tint and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Anyone who has information regarding Angel’s whereabouts is advised to immediately call 911.

Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

Representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department on Monday, May 24, stating they had been asked to follow-up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.

CPS representatives also stated Shannon told them he had turned Angel over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier.

At this time, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between Shannon and the two described CPS workers.

The Police Department is working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky to locate Angel.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
The bullet went through the back of the pickup truck, through the ceiling and out the front...
Bullet narrowly misses man’s head in Lexington shooting
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital

Latest News

Draxl advances to the Elite Eight
No. 1 seed Liam Draxl wins in three sets, advances to Elite 8
Transy baseball departing for the NCAA Tournament.
Transy baseball gearing up for first NCAA Tournament since 2008
A year after the death of George Floyd, LPD accountability is still pushing for transparency...
Lexington activists call day of action on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
UK loses to Florida in Hoover.
Kentucky’s season ends with 4-1 loss to Florida
Use things commonly found in your kitchen and bathroom to write in invisible ink.
WKYT Science: Write secret messages with invisible ink