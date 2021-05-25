Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Providing free meals to students during the summer for more than 20 years are staff at Pulaski County Schools.

“It was created to help disadvantaged children throughout the state or the country. It’s a national organization that cannot afford to have food or are hurting to get food during the summer,” said Food Monitor Jeffrey Rutheford.

While a yearly program, the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges last year.

“Instead of having normal ... a normal feeding program, children have to be on site. We have to give them the meals, they eat it there. Throw their trash away. Not take food home with them,” he said.

However, the traditional program resumes as staff can now distribute meals to participating locations.

“This year everything has to be pre-bagged. Most of them get to take it home instead of eating it on site,” said Lunch Room Manager at Pulaski Elementary Teresa Leach.

Staff estimate between 1,200 and 1,500 meals will go out each day.

“A lot of people from our other schools. We’ve got 14 schools in Pulaski County. So just whoever wants to work and feed the kids,” she said.

But Rutheford says being able to help provide the meals, makes him feel proud knowing he is making a difference.

“This is what God wants me to do. So I mean, I love it. I do this because I love interacting with the people. I love to watch the kids. It just makes your heart feel good,” he said.

The summer feeding program started on May 24th and runs until July 30th.

An application is available to download from the district’s website at pulaski.net.

Rutheford says for more information on the program, people can also call food services at 606-679-1123.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.