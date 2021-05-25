Richmond mayor encouraging people to get vaccinated as rates inch downward

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky counties are still struggling to encourage people to get vaccinated. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe is encouraging his residents to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

“For a while there, things were going really up to speed. Folks were positive. And it’s not that folks aren’t positive now, but I think there are more folks who have decided to wait and see,” Mayor Blythe said.

The Madison County Health Department took to Facebook to point out the average vaccination rate has been inching downward since the beginning of April. The rate is now at 32.6% compared to 47.3% in Fayette County.

“I had a conversation earlier today in fact. Where some people tell me they don’t feel there’s been enough of a testing period,” Mayor Blythe said.

Mayor Blythe says he understands there’s hesitation, but says he wouldn’t ask people to get the vaccine, if he hadn’t gotten it himself.

“I’ve got to be willing not to put someone else in danger. And I’m asking of others, please don’t put me in danger by not getting what is, at least at this point, deemed necessary,” Mayor Blythe said.

Mayor Blythe says there is a hustle and bustle in the city again. As more people get vaccinated, he says you can feel the hope in the air.

“You know, I’ve caught myself hugging others a little bit more. I have to tell myself, Robert be careful now, be careful. I know we’re excited we can take the masks off in certain situations and that sort of thing,” Mayor Blythe said.

A slight sense of cautiousness still running through the city, at least until vaccination rates start to rise again.

You can still make appointments to get your vaccine through the Madison County Health Department.

Madison County Health Dept took to Facebook to say vaccination rates are slowing down. Tonight, I spoke to Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe about why some told him they don’t want the vaccine. And his message to residents about why he got both of his doses already. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/cDXIaIxvgE — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.