Advertisement

Scott County beats Great Crossing, wins first baseball Battle of the Birds

Scott County wraps up the regular season with a 12-18 record.
Scott Co. vs. Great Crossing.
Scott Co. vs. Great Crossing.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County beat Great Crossing 8-6 Monday night in the first varsity baseball edition of the Battle of the Birds.

The Cardinals opened up a 4-0 lead before the Warhawks responded with a five-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Great Crossing extended its lead to 6-4 before the Cardinals scored the final four runs of the night.

Scott County wraps up the regular season with a 12-18 record. Great Crossing (17-10) hosts Grant County on May 26.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King

Latest News

Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament...
Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest player to win a major
UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.
SUPER CATS: No. 14 Kentucky beats Notre Dame twice to advance
Draxl advances to the 2nd round.
No. 1 seed Draxl advances in NCAA Tennis Championships
Kentucky beats Vandy 7-5.
Kessler’s blast sends UK past No. 3 Vanderbilt in series finale