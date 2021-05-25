Scott County beats Great Crossing, wins first baseball Battle of the Birds

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County beat Great Crossing 8-6 Monday night in the first varsity baseball edition of the Battle of the Birds.

The Cardinals opened up a 4-0 lead before the Warhawks responded with a five-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Great Crossing extended its lead to 6-4 before the Cardinals scored the final four runs of the night.

Scott County wraps up the regular season with a 12-18 record. Great Crossing (17-10) hosts Grant County on May 26.

