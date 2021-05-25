LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SECURE Act brought many changes to American’s retirement savings plans. The House Ways and Means Committee has recently passed a bill nicknamed “Secure Act 2.0.” Independent retirement planning advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what could result from this new bill.

“The proposed bill increases the age for those taking a required minimum distribution,” Smith says. “The Secure Act increased the age from 70 to 72, and the Secure Act 2.0 would increase it to 75. It would also push employers to automatically enroll new employees in their company retirement plan.”

The new bill would focus on those who haven’t previously saved due to working for small businesses, having lower income, or not creating savings habits. It would include changes to the SAVERS credit to allow lower-income workers tax breaks if they save for retirement.

“There is still a long way to go before this would be passed into law,” Smith says. “It would have to be approved by the Senate and then by President Biden. One of the Representatives who introduced this bill, Kevin Brady, is optimistic that a version of the bill could be passed this year.”

The original SECURE Act became law on December 20, 2019.

