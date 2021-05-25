Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in two counties were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Lexington police told WKYT that a victim was driven to UK Hospital around 3:45 a.m.

The victim told investigators he was shot in Georgetown.

Georgetown police said they were trying to confirm the victim’s information.

Officers said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

