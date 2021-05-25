Advertisement

Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital

A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in two counties were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Lexington police told WKYT that a victim was driven to UK Hospital around 3:45 a.m.

The victim told investigators he was shot in Georgetown.

Georgetown police said they were trying to confirm the victim’s information.

Officers said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
