Advertisement

Suspicious package reportedly sent to Rand Paul’s home

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious package has reportedly been sent to Rand Paul’s home.

According to Politico, the FBI and Capitol Hill Police said the package contained delivered to Rand Paul’s home contained white powder.

Senator Rand Paul responded to the threat on Twitter, saying ‘I take these threats immensely seriously.’ You can read the full tweet below.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul doubles down on plans to not get vaccinated
Fayette Co. School Board announces candidates for new superintendent
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 263 new COVID-19 cases; 2.61% positivity rate
According to AAA, they’re expecting travel this summer to increase by nearly 60% across the...
AAA expecting increased Memorial Day, summer travel this year