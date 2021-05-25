Advertisement

Transy baseball gearing up for first NCAA Tournament since 2008

The Pioneers open play on Thursday in Decatur, Illinois vs. Webster.
Transy baseball departing for the NCAA Tournament.
Transy baseball departing for the NCAA Tournament.(Transylvania Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning the HCAC Tournament over the weekend, the Transylvania baseball team is set to begin play in their first NCAA Tournament since 2008.

The Pioneers will begin play in the Decatur, Illinois Regional on Thursday at 3:30 against Webster University. Transy is the No. 5 seed and is joined by No. 1 seed Washington University in St. Louis, No. 2 Webster, No. 3 Denison, No. 4 Millikin, and No. 6 Illinois College. The four-day double elimination tournament continues through Sunday, May 30.

The winner between Transy and Webster will advance into the winners’ bracket to take on the winner of Denison and Millikin on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

The eight NCAA regionals will be held May 27-30 at their respective sites, with the eight winners advancing to the NCAA Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 4-9.

