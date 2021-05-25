WATCH LIVE: Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
The governor announced Kentucky has officially reached 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The updated total is 2,006,742 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.
Gov. Beshear reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a 2.52% positivity rate. He says we’ve seen three weeks of a decline and we’re on pace for a fourth week of decreasing cases.
The governor says the highest incidence rate is among 10-19 year olds.
There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as one additional audit death.
