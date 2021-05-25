WATCH LIVE: Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced Kentucky has officially reached 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The updated total is 2,006,742 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a 2.52% positivity rate. He says we’ve seen three weeks of a decline and we’re on pace for a fourth week of decreasing cases.

The governor says the highest incidence rate is among 10-19 year olds.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as one additional audit death.

Beshear says the data here shows the vaccines work and encourages those who haven’t gotten vaccinated, to sign up for one. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) May 25, 2021

