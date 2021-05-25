WKYT Science: Write secret messages with invisible ink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is teaming up with the Explorium of Lexington to bring you fun and educational activities for the whole family this summer.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m., come back to this story or go to the WKYT Facebook page to find out how to use things commonly found in your kitchen and bathroom to write in invisible ink!

Here’s what you’ll need for your secret messages:

Paper

Turmeric

Rubbing alcohol

Baking soda

Paintbrush

Paper towel

Measuring spoons

Measuring cup

Mixing bowl (disposable is best as the solution can stain)

