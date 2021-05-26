Case against kidnapping suspect shot by Lexington police waived to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a man shot by Lexington police is moving forward in court.

Ryan Jones faces a list of charges, including nine counts of kidnapping. A plea of not guilty was entered for him last week.

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.

Police say he broke into a home on Marshall Avenue earlier in May.

Investigators say he shot at an officer arriving on the scene. That officer fired back, hitting Jones in the shoulder.

The case was waived to a grand jury Wednesday morning.

A psychological assessment of jones was also ordered.

