Chastain leading Transy bats as NCAA Tournament begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

The Pioneers won the HCAC title on Saturday and will begin play in the Decatur, Illinois Regional on Thursday at 2:00 against Webster University. Transy is the No. 5 seed and is joined by No. 1 seed Washington University in St. Louis, No. 2 Webster, No. 3 Denison, No. 4 Millikin, and No. 6 Illinois College. The four-day double elimination tournament continues through Sunday, May 30.

“It’s so special,” said Transy senior star Hudson Chastain. “We’ve worked hard for four years to have the opportunity to do that. To be on the edge of being at the World Series feels surreal, but it also feels like we deserve it so we are ready to go.”

“The thing about Hudson his approach is so incredible and I think his vision is one of his best aspects,” said Transy senior pitcher Jake Schmidt.

During Transylvania’s run to the HCAC tournament title, the senior from Knoxville broke his own school record with his 71st hit of the season and that number continues to climb.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Chastain. “It’s a testament to my teammates getting so many at bats, flipping the lineup over so many times it’s awesome.”

