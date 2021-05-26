Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Cooler Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our calm and quiet pattern is getting more active as we track a couple of systems into the region. Each of these will bring a low-end risk for strong to severe storms with a much cooler pattern to follow into Memorial Day Weekend.

Our first system arrives today with scattered showers and storms increasing this afternoon and evening.

Our next system arrives in here Thursday night and Friday, bringing more widespread showers and storms. Ahead of this, temps spike deep into the 80s for Thursday as a strong southwest wind kicks in. At the same time, strong to severe storms fire up to our west and may move into the western half of the state before the day is over.

Low pressure works into the Ohio Valley Friday with additional showers and some thunderstorms. Winds will be rather gusty as this system works through and it may be slow enough to keep clouds and a shower or two around into Saturday.

With a VERY cool northeast wind blowing, if the low clouds hang around, look out. Highs in the 60s may be as good as it gets as many of the models are trending even cooler.

If skies clear fully Saturday night and Sunday morning, temps can really drop. 40s are a good bet across the board. Highs Sunday recover into the upper 60s to middle 70s with partly sunny skies. That’s well below normal.

Memorial Day looks mainly dry with readings getting back toward the upper 70s and low 80s. Some thunderstorms look to crash back in shortly thereafter to kick off the month of June.

