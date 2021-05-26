Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is accused of trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened on Blackwater Road Church in eastern Laurel County, near the Clay County line, where people tell us Stacy Savage had been living since being released from prison.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were looking for Savage because he had violated the terms of his release in being a sex offender.

When they found Savage, he was driving a white Cadillac Escalade with three women in the car. The sheriff’s office says Savage quickly put deputies in harm’s way.

Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case. (Laurel County Correctional Center)

“And when the suspect saw our deputies and detectives, he accelerated, and intentionally aimed his vehicle at one of our detectives,” said Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office. “And rammed him so hard that it disabled the vehicle.”

In addition to Savage being charged with attempted murder, the three women in the car are now facing drug charges after officers say they found meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The sheriff’s office says Savage did not properly report his home address and did not report to his parole officer as directed.

The sheriff’s office says say the detective in the cruiser rammed was not hurt.

