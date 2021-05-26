County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who live in Appalachia, having access to a driver testing location near home is helpful, but this will soon change.

“I’ve been upset about it. I’ve been upset about for awhile. Ever since, I knew it was coming,” said Letcher County Circuit Court Clerk Michael Watts.

Last week officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced testing services for several counties will transition towards being offered at regional offices.

“It’s going to be a hardship on them parents. It’s going to be a hardship on them students and then when they take drivers...operator’s license away from us, our capability of issuing driver licenses is going to be a hardship on just the everyday citizen,” he said.

While shocking to those who live in these communities, the news also upset many County leaders.

“I know what’s best for my citizens. I don’t know everything but I know what a hardship it’ll be for my citizens to travel an hour and a half one way to obtain an ID or driver license. It’s just uncalled for,” he said.

But Watts says while the new change will be an adjustment, he hopes to see more regional offices become available for Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’re lobbying legislators to try to get them to make the transportation cabinet or urge them to realize what an inconvenience and a hardship it’s going to be,” he said. “For our citizens that live on a fixed income and that’s elderly and retired…that have to travel that far. So hopefully they will understand that and give us a regional office closer than Floyd County.”

As of June 1, KSP will begin offering testing services at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office in Somerset. At this location, testing services will be offered Monday through Friday for residents of Casey, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Wayne counties.

Appointments for this location will be posted beginning May 25 at 8 a.m.

Beginning June 7, KSP will begin offering regional testing services at other locations across Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

Catlettsburg will offer testing for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lawrence Counties.

Columbia will offer testing for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, and Taylor Counties.

Jackson will offer testing for Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.

Morehead will offer testing for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties.

Prestonsburg will offer testing for Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties.

Each location will offer Monday through Friday testing services by appointments made online.

Applicants may make an appointment online by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org and scheduling through their regional office.

