Advertisement

County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia

By Vivica Grayson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who live in Appalachia, having access to a driver testing location near home is helpful, but this will soon change.

“I’ve been upset about it. I’ve been upset about for awhile. Ever since, I knew it was coming,” said Letcher County Circuit Court Clerk Michael Watts.

Last week officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced testing services for several counties will transition towards being offered at regional offices.

“It’s going to be a hardship on them parents. It’s going to be a hardship on them students and then when they take drivers...operator’s license away from us, our capability of issuing driver licenses is going to be a hardship on just the everyday citizen,” he said.

While shocking to those who live in these communities, the news also upset many County leaders.

“I know what’s best for my citizens. I don’t know everything but I know what a hardship it’ll be for my citizens to travel an hour and a half one way to obtain an ID or driver license. It’s just uncalled for,” he said.

But Watts says while the new change will be an adjustment, he hopes to see more regional offices become available for Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’re lobbying legislators to try to get them to make the transportation cabinet or urge them to realize what an inconvenience and a hardship it’s going to be,” he said. “For our citizens that live on a fixed income and that’s elderly and retired…that have to travel that far. So hopefully they will understand that and give us a regional office closer than Floyd County.”

As of June 1, KSP will begin offering testing services at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office in Somerset. At this location, testing services will be offered Monday through Friday for residents of Casey, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Wayne counties.

Appointments for this location will be posted beginning May 25 at 8 a.m.

Beginning June 7, KSP will begin offering regional testing services at other locations across Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

Catlettsburg will offer testing for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lawrence Counties.

Columbia will offer testing for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, and Taylor Counties.

Jackson will offer testing for Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.

Morehead will offer testing for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties.

Prestonsburg will offer testing for Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties.

Each location will offer Monday through Friday testing services by appointments made online.

Applicants may make an appointment online by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org and scheduling through their regional office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

Latest News

This is the first time in eight years sandbar sharks have been featured at Newport Aquarium.
Sandbar sharks swim into Newport Aquarium for Shark Summer
Thursday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Warm and Windy Day
Fleming County High School seniors Matti Mers and Buddy Morgan
Fleming Co. seniors wear pins and ribbons for two students unable to make it to graduation
Senior captain of the Bell County High School Girls Soccer team Natasha Miracle signs to play...
Teen injured in Bell County crash had signed to play at Union College the day of crash
Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital with COVID-19
‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19