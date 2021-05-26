Danville blanks West Jessamine 11-0 in five innings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 2 Danville Admirals wasted no time getting out in front of West Jessamine on Tuesday night. The Admirals put three runs on the board in the first inning on their way to an 11-0 win in five innings.

Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run of the season. With the win, Danville improves to 32-3 overall with two games left in the regular season.

West Jessamine drops to 17-12 overall and will finish the regular season at LaRue County on Thursday.

