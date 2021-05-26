‘Fine as wine’: Longtime member of League of Women Voters turns 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amanda Elliott has hit milestone that many never reach. On Wednesday, May 26, she turned 100 years old.

“I don’t feel any different. Am I supposed to feel special?” Elliott said.

Outside her home on Wednesday were balloons and “Happy 100th Birthday” signs.

Our Chelsea Jones asked her if she’s lived a good life. Her response?

“Have I lived a good life? Who wants to know?”

Elliott has a great sense of humor, and along with that, years of service to her community. She joined the League of Women Voters of Lexington in 1967 and has been a member ever since.

“I don’t know when exactly but it’s been a really long time,” she said.

Enoch Elliott, her son, said she’s always liked politics from around age four.

“She told me she worked the polls at age four,” Enoch said.

In the 1940s and 50s she worked as a job saver for many women of color who worked in downtown department stores.

“Those women didn’t have sick leave or vacation time but they needed to take time off occasionally, so she would step in and save their jobs for them,” said Cindy Heine, also a longstanding member of the League of Women Voters.

Elliott volunteered for former mayors and a congressman and even served as a crossing guard with the police department. Her son still takes her to vote when she feels like it.

“She’s kind of the epitome of a good citizen.”

As a stay at home mom, Elliott tended to her two children and was married for 66 years. Her advice on how to live to be 100: “Oh Lord, I didn’t try. I just did,” she said.

The League of Women Voters of Lexington granted Elliott centennial membership and presented her with a suffrage sash.

Mrs. Amanda Elliott turned 100 years old today. She has been an active member of the League of Women Voters for 54 years. The organization is honoring her with a centennial membership. Hear her story at 4/5:30. pic.twitter.com/5mEE5KQhga — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 26, 2021

